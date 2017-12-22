Bah Humbug: Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Doesn’t View Christmas As Holiday

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics will be spending their Christmas Day squaring off with the Washington Wizards at TD Garden, but the star point guard isn’t too broken up about working on the holiday because, well, he doesn’t view it as one.

Irving, who made waves last season when he stated he believes the Earth is flat, was asked about his views on Christmas and what his plans were for Dec. 25 following the Celtics’ 102-93 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, and his answer was classic Irving.

Here’s the video, courtesy of The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:

This undoubtedly will get a lot of social media traction, much like the flat-Earth comments, but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear Irving come out and say he was running yet another social experiment with his comments.

Hey, maybe he’ll even put a message regarding his views on Christmas on the next edition of his shoes.