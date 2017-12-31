Bears Masterfully Fool Vikings On Clever Fake-Punt Return Touchdown

Wait, who has the ball?

That’s probably what the Minnesota Vikings’ punt coverage unit was thinking during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. After Ryan Quigley blasted away a punt, the Vikings looked completely lost as Chicago cornerback Bryce Callahan scampered down the sideline for six points.

So how did Callahan and the Bears make Minnesota look so foolish? With some master trickery.

Check out the awesome fake-punt return in the clip below:

While the gadget play definitely is cool, one has to wonder why it took the Bears so long to call it? But then again, a meaningless Week 17 game is a pretty opportune time to clean out the playbook.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images