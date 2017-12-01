Ben McAdoo Apparently Has No Regrets About Benching Giants’ Eli Manning

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has faced overwhelming criticism over his decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning.

McAdoo, however, apparently thinks he handled the situation appropriately.

Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts will come to an end Sunday when Geno Smith starts against the Oakland Raiders. While that alone has enraged Giants fans, especially radio host Mike Francesa, it’s more the manner in which McAdoo made the decision that has people so upset.

Still, McAdoo is defiant.

“I was upfront and honest with Eli,” McAdoo said Friday, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I don’t have any regrets there.”

McAdoo and the Giants actually offered Manning the chance to start the game just to extend his streak — an offer Manning declined. That, perhaps more than anything else, is why fans and the media are so fired up.

“Listen, it’s an emotional decision. I understand it. I get it. It’s a part of it,” McAdoo said of the reactions. “Again, you have to separate the emotions and your feelings and make a decision which you feel is right for the organization moving forward.”

The 40-year-old, second-year head coach can spin this any way he wants, but it’s hard to argue this situation couldn’t have been handled better. In the likely event that McAdoo is searching for a new job this offseason, we assume he’ll have some regrets then.

