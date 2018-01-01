Bengals Stun Ravens With Late TD, End Bills’ 19-Year Playoff Drought

The Buffalo Bills owe the Cincinnati Bengals a nice dinner.

All the Baltimore Ravens needed to do to secure a playoff spot was take care of business against the Bengals at home Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for Baltimore, and much to the Bills’ delight, the Bengals capped off their 2017 campaign with some late-game magic.

Trailing by three in the final minute at M&T Bank Stadium, Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on a 49-yard, go-ahead touchdown.

The Ravens had one last chance after the Bengals’ stunning score, but Joe Flacco and Co. came nowhere close to the end zone. As a result, Baltimore was eliminated from postseason contention, vaulting the Bills into the AFC’s second wild-card spot. The playoff berth marks Buffalo’s first since 1999, snapping the longest postseason drought in North American sports.

We have a feeling Bills Mafia will be ready to celebrate their team’s first playoff game in nearly two decades.

