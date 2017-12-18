Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lineups

The Boston Bruins opened their three-game homestand last Thursday with a chance to prove that they were on the same footing with some of the NHL’s top teams.
After two games, the Bruins have collected one point while dropping their 11th consecutive game to the Washington Capitals and their seventh straight game to the New York Rangers.
But the Black and Gold will get another shot against a premium opponent Monday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.
Tuukka Rask, who lost for the first time in six starts Saturday, will get the start in net for Boston. Rask is 7-3-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in his career against Columbus.
The Blue Jackets, who are 5-4-0 in their last nine games, will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky in net. The 29-year-old netminder is 2-4-2 with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in his career against the B’s, but he did collect a win earlier this season, a 4-3 shootout win on Oct. 30.
Here are the projected lineups for Monday’s Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game:
BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (20-12-1)
Artemi Panarin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Josh Anderson
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Alexander Wennberg — Cam Atkinson
Sonny Milano — Boone Jenner — Nick Foligno
Matt Calvert — Lukas Sedlak — Tyler Motte
Zach Werenski — Seth Jones
Jack Johnson — Markus Nutivaara
Scott Harrington — David Savard
Sergei Bobrovsky
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
