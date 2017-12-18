Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lineups

The Boston Bruins opened their three-game homestand last Thursday with a chance to prove that they were on the same footing with some of the NHL’s top teams.

After two games, the Bruins have collected one point while dropping their 11th consecutive game to the Washington Capitals and their seventh straight game to the New York Rangers.

But the Black and Gold will get another shot against a premium opponent Monday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask, who lost for the first time in six starts Saturday, will get the start in net for Boston. Rask is 7-3-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in his career against Columbus.

The Blue Jackets, who are 5-4-0 in their last nine games, will counter with Sergei Bobrovsky in net. The 29-year-old netminder is 2-4-2 with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in his career against the B’s, but he did collect a win earlier this season, a 4-3 shootout win on Oct. 30.

Here are the projected lineups for Monday’s Bruins vs. Blue Jackets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (20-12-1)

Artemi Panarin — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Josh Anderson

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Alexander Wennberg — Cam Atkinson

Sonny Milano — Boone Jenner — Nick Foligno

Matt Calvert — Lukas Sedlak — Tyler Motte

Zach Werenski — Seth Jones

Jack Johnson — Markus Nutivaara

Scott Harrington — David Savard

Sergei Bobrovsky

