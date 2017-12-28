Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lineups

The Boston Bruins have gone 11 straight games without beating the Washington Capitals, and on Thursday they will send out backup goaltender Anton Khudobin to try and end that slide on the road at Capital One Arena.

In order to do that, however, the Bruins offense will have to find a way past Caps netminder Braden Holtby, who is 9-0-0 with a 1.55 goals against average and .950 save percentage against Boston.

The two sides each enter Thursday on the second game of a back-to-back, however the respective results from Wednesday were far different. Washington dropped a 1-0 decision on the road to the New York Rangers, while Boston ran through the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at TD Garden.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Capitals game:

BOSTON BRUINS (20-10-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (22-13-3)

Alexander Ovechkin — Nicklas Backstrom — Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana — Evgeny Kuznetsov — T.J. Oshie

Andre Burakovsky — Lars Eller — Brett Connolly

Devante Smith-Pelly — Jay Beagle — Alex Chiasson

Brooks Orpik — John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov — Matt Niskanen

Christian Djoos — Madison Bowey

Braden Holtby

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images.