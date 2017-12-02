Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to win their fourth consecutive road game when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Boston has won five of its past six games, while the Flyers have lost nine straight (0-4-5) after getting off to a surprisingly strong start to the season.

Goalie Tuukka Rask will make his third consecutive start in net for the B’s, who are coming off an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Flyers game:

BOSTON BRUINS (11-8-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Noel Acciari

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Matt Beleskey

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (8-10-7)

Claude Giroux — Sean Couturier — Jakub Voracek

Danick Martel — Nolan Patrick — Wayne Simmonds

Michael Raffl — Valtteri Filppula — Travis Konecny

Jori Lehtera — Scott Laughton — Dale Weise

Ivan Provorov — Andrew MacDonald

Shayne Gostisbehere — Robert Hagg

Travis Sanheim — Brandon Manning

Brian Elliott

