Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to win their fourth consecutive road game when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Boston has won five of its past six games, while the Flyers have lost nine straight (0-4-5) after getting off to a surprisingly strong start to the season.
Goalie Tuukka Rask will make his third consecutive start in net for the B’s, who are coming off an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Flyers game:
BOSTON BRUINS (11-8-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Spooner — Noel Acciari
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Matt Beleskey
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (8-10-7)
Claude Giroux — Sean Couturier — Jakub Voracek
Danick Martel — Nolan Patrick — Wayne Simmonds
Michael Raffl — Valtteri Filppula — Travis Konecny
Jori Lehtera — Scott Laughton — Dale Weise
Ivan Provorov — Andrew MacDonald
Shayne Gostisbehere — Robert Hagg
Travis Sanheim — Brandon Manning
Brian Elliott
