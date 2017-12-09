Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

For the second-straight game, the Boston Bruins will turn to Tuukka Rask as the starting goaltender.

Rask’s slow start to the season has been well-documented, but he has found his form of late, most recently allowing one goal on 21 shots in a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Saturday, he will get the chance to try and keep his hand hot against a far more skilled team, the New York Islanders.

In his last four appearances, the 30-year-old has turned away 77 shots while allowing five goals, good for a .951 save percentage.

The Bruins will likely roll out the same lines as Thursday, which includes the third line trio of Danton Heinen, Riley Nash and David Backes. Each skater was a plus-three in the win over the Coyotes, with Backes potting a pair of goals, and Heinen adding one of his own.

The Bruins have yet to see the Isles this year, but New York comes to TD Garden having lost three of its last four.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins-Islanders game:

BOSTON BRUINS (13-9-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-9-3)

Anders Lee — Jon Tavares — Josh Bailey

Andrew Ladd — Mathew Barzal — Jordan Eberle

Brock Nelson — Anthony Beauvillier — Josh Ho-Sang

Jason Chimera — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy — Ryan Pulock

Calvin De Haan — Adam Pelech

Thomas Hickey — Dennis Seidenberg

Jaroslav Halak

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.