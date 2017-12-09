Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lineups

For the second-straight game, the Boston Bruins will turn to Tuukka Rask as the starting goaltender.
Rask’s slow start to the season has been well-documented, but he has found his form of late, most recently allowing one goal on 21 shots in a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Saturday, he will get the chance to try and keep his hand hot against a far more skilled team, the New York Islanders.
In his last four appearances, the 30-year-old has turned away 77 shots while allowing five goals, good for a .951 save percentage.
The Bruins will likely roll out the same lines as Thursday, which includes the third line trio of Danton Heinen, Riley Nash and David Backes. Each skater was a plus-three in the win over the Coyotes, with Backes potting a pair of goals, and Heinen adding one of his own.
The Bruins have yet to see the Isles this year, but New York comes to TD Garden having lost three of its last four.
Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins-Islanders game:
BOSTON BRUINS (13-9-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-9-3)
Anders Lee — Jon Tavares — Josh Bailey
Andrew Ladd — Mathew Barzal — Jordan Eberle
Brock Nelson — Anthony Beauvillier — Josh Ho-Sang
Jason Chimera — Casey Cizikas — Cal Clutterbuck
Nick Leddy — Ryan Pulock
Calvin De Haan — Adam Pelech
Thomas Hickey — Dennis Seidenberg
Jaroslav Halak
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.
