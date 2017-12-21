Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Jets Lineups

The flu bug has officially bitten the Boston Bruins.

Brad Marchand, Ryan Spooner and Riley Nash — who each occupy a spot on the top three lines — all are sick and considered game-time decisions for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. In response to the pervasive sickness, the Bruins called up center Colby Cave from Providence on an emergency basis.

The 22-year-old Cave has three goals and 11 assists through 27 games with the P-Bruins this season.

Because of the sickness, there might be some unusual lines and some players who have been healthy scratches lately getting the opportunity to dress, including Frank Vatrano and Paul Postma. Vatrano has been scratched the last five games, but skated on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak Thursday morning.

Postma might have the chance to dress against his former team should the Bruins run with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. The 28-year-old has been a healthy scratch in 14 of the last 20 games.

Tuukka Rask is expected to start in net for the Bruins after getting the night off in Tuesday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins vs. Jets game:

BOSTON BRUINS (17-10-5)

Frank Vatrano — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari — David Backes

Jake DeBrusk — Sean Kuraly — Anders Bjork

Tim Schaller — Colby Cave — Paul Postma

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

WINNIPEG JETS (20-10-5)

Nikolaj Ehlers — Mark Scheifele — Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor — Bryan Little — Patrick Laine

Andrew Copp — Adam Lowry — Brandon Tanev

Mathieu Perreault — Matt Hendricks — Joel Armia

Josh Morrissey — Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Kulikov — Tyler Myers

Ben Chiarot — Tucker Poolman

Connor Hellebuyck

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.