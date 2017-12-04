Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

The Boston Bruins close their season series with Predators on Monday night in Nashville.

The B’s took the first meeting 4-3 at TD Garden in the season opener. One player who scored in that victory for the Bruins won’t be suiting up Monday, and that’s rookie forward Jake DeBrusk. He’s getting close to returning, though

Bruce Cassidy says Jake DeBrusk will not play tonight in Nashville, but "he’s very close. We’re just going to give him a little extra time. We’ll still list him as day-to-day, but Thursday’s a good possibility." #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 4, 2017

The B’s will start backup goalie Anton Khudobin, who still hasn’t lost in regulation with a 7-0-2 record. He’s also posted an impressive .932 save percentage.

Preds No. 1 center Ryan Johansen might not play after missing the morning skate with an upper body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (12-8-4)

Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

NASHVILLE PREDATORS (16-7-3)

Kevin Fiala–Kyle Turris–Craig Smith

Filip Forsberg–Calle Jarnkrok–Pontus Aberg

Colton Sissons–Nick Bonino–Viktor Arvidsson

Miikka Salomaki–Frederick Gaudreau–Austin Watson

Roman Josi–Mattias Ekholm

Alexei Emelin–P.K. Subban

Anthony Bitetto–Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

