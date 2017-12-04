Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Predators Lineups

The Boston Bruins close their season series with Predators on Monday night in Nashville.
The B’s took the first meeting 4-3 at TD Garden in the season opener. One player who scored in that victory for the Bruins won’t be suiting up Monday, and that’s rookie forward Jake DeBrusk. He’s getting close to returning, though
The B’s will start backup goalie Anton Khudobin, who still hasn’t lost in regulation with a 7-0-2 record. He’s also posted an impressive .932 save percentage.
Preds No. 1 center Ryan Johansen might not play after missing the morning skate with an upper body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (12-8-4)
Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Ryan Spooner–David Krejci–Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen–Riley Nash–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller
Anton Khudobin
NASHVILLE PREDATORS (16-7-3)
Kevin Fiala–Kyle Turris–Craig Smith
Filip Forsberg–Calle Jarnkrok–Pontus Aberg
Colton Sissons–Nick Bonino–Viktor Arvidsson
Miikka Salomaki–Frederick Gaudreau–Austin Watson
Roman Josi–Mattias Ekholm
Alexei Emelin–P.K. Subban
Anthony Bitetto–Yannick Weber
Pekka Rinne
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
