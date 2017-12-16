Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

The Boston Bruins are looking to rebound from a loss to the Washington Capitals when they take the ice against the New York Rangers on Saturday night at TD Garden.

And the B’s are expected to get some help back in the form of Ryan Spooner.

Spooner has been nursing a groin injury but is expected to return Saturday on the second line along with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Tuukka Rask is projected to get the start in net for Boston. The veteran goaltender has played well of late, recording a win in each of his past four starts.

The Rangers, meanwhile, sit one point ahead of the Bruins in the Eastern Conference standings and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Here are the projected lines for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Rangers game:

BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK RANGERS (17-12-3)

Chris Kreider — David Desharnais — Pavel Buchnevich

Rick Nash — J.T. Miller — Mats Zuccarello

Michael Grabner — Kevin Hayes — Jesper Fast

Paul Carey — Boo Nieves — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan McDonagh — Nick Holden

Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk

Marc Staal — Brendan Smith

Henrik Lundqvist

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images