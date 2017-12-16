Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Rangers Lineups

The Boston Bruins are looking to rebound from a loss to the Washington Capitals when they take the ice against the New York Rangers on Saturday night at TD Garden.
And the B’s are expected to get some help back in the form of Ryan Spooner.
Spooner has been nursing a groin injury but is expected to return Saturday on the second line along with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.
Tuukka Rask is projected to get the start in net for Boston. The veteran goaltender has played well of late, recording a win in each of his past four starts.
The Rangers, meanwhile, sit one point ahead of the Bruins in the Eastern Conference standings and are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
Here are the projected lines for Saturday’s Bruins vs. Rangers game:
BOSTON BRUINS (15-10-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
NEW YORK RANGERS (17-12-3)
Chris Kreider — David Desharnais — Pavel Buchnevich
Rick Nash — J.T. Miller — Mats Zuccarello
Michael Grabner — Kevin Hayes — Jesper Fast
Paul Carey — Boo Nieves — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan McDonagh — Nick Holden
Brady Skjei — Kevin Shattenkirk
Marc Staal — Brendan Smith
Henrik Lundqvist
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images
