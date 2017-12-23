Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to continue their winning ways then they play the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday.

Led by the impressive play of their young players and a resurgent Tuukka Rask, the B’s have won three in a row and have ascended to seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have struggled this season, but enter Saturday’s contest having won two of their last three games.

Boston once again is expected to be without the services of center David Krejci, but could get help on the blue from defenseman Adam McQuaid, who’s missed the past two months with a broken leg.

Rask will start in net for the Bruins, with Jimmy Howard between the pipes for Detroit.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Red Wings vs. Bruins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (18-10-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

Detroit Red Wings (13-14-7)

Anthony Mantha — Henrik Zetterberg — Gustav Nyquist

Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Justin Abdelkader

Tyler Bertuzzi — Frans Nielsen — Darren Helm

Martin Frk — Andreas Athanasiou — David Booth

Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley

Danny DeKeyser — Mike Green

Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

