Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

by on Sat, Dec 23, 2017 at 11:18AM
1,992

The Boston Bruins will look to continue their winning ways then they play the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday.

Led by the impressive play of their young players and a resurgent Tuukka Rask, the B’s have won three in a row and have ascended to seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have struggled this season, but enter Saturday’s contest having won two of their last three games.

Boston once again is expected to be without the services of center David Krejci, but could get help on the blue from defenseman Adam McQuaid, who’s missed the past two months with a broken leg.

Rask will start in net for the Bruins, with Jimmy Howard between the pipes for Detroit.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Red Wings vs. Bruins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (18-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

Detroit Red Wings (13-14-7)
Anthony Mantha — Henrik Zetterberg — Gustav Nyquist
Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Justin Abdelkader
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frans Nielsen — Darren Helm
Martin Frk — Andreas Athanasiou — David Booth

Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley
Danny DeKeyser — Mike Green
Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen

Jimmy Howard

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

NESN Team