Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will look to continue their winning ways then they play the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday.
Led by the impressive play of their young players and a resurgent Tuukka Rask, the B’s have won three in a row and have ascended to seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have struggled this season, but enter Saturday’s contest having won two of their last three games.
Boston once again is expected to be without the services of center David Krejci, but could get help on the blue from defenseman Adam McQuaid, who’s missed the past two months with a broken leg.
Rask will start in net for the Bruins, with Jimmy Howard between the pipes for Detroit.
Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Red Wings vs. Bruins game:
BOSTON BRUINS (18-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork
Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
Detroit Red Wings (13-14-7)
Anthony Mantha — Henrik Zetterberg — Gustav Nyquist
Tomas Tatar — Dylan Larkin — Justin Abdelkader
Tyler Bertuzzi — Frans Nielsen — Darren Helm
Martin Frk — Andreas Athanasiou — David Booth
Jonathan Ericsson — Trevor Daley
Danny DeKeyser — Mike Green
Niklas Kronwall — Nick Jensen
Jimmy Howard
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP