Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

For the second night in a row, the Boston Bruins will be without David Krejci.

Krejci was a late scratch for Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he will again be out with an upper body injury on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center.

Anders Bjork will take his place, with Ryan Spooner centering the second line and Anders Bjork getting another shot on the wing. The rookie was a healthy scratch Saturday against the New York Rangers while trying to iron out some growing pains in practice, but Krejci’s late scratch on Monday necessitated his return to the lineup. He answered in that spot, providing an assist in 10:51 ice time.

Backup goalie Anton Khudobin will get the start in net on Tuesday in the second game of the back-to-back. The last two starts have not gone well for the 31-year-old, who allowed four goals in each outing.

Meanwhile, the Sabres — who own far and away the worst record in the Eastern Conference — are losers of four of their last five.

Here are the projected lineups for Tuesday’s Bruins vs. Sabres game:

BOSTON BRUINS (16-10-5)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — Ryan Spooner — Anders Bjork

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

BUFFALO SABRES (8-18-7)

Evander Kane — Jack Eichel — Jason Pominville

Benoit Pouliot — Ryan O’Reilly — Kyle Okposo

Jordan Nolan — Jacob Josefson — Evan Rdrigues

Zemgus Girgensons — Johan Larsson — Sam Reinhart

Marco Scandella — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nathan Beaulieu — Zach Bogosian

Jake McCabe — Victor Antipin

Robin Lehner

