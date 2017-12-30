Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lineups

The Boston Bruins had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday when they blew multiple leads in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.

But the B’s will get one of their most important players back Saturday when they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Center David Krejci is projected to be back in the lineup, slotting in between Ryan Spooner and Jake DeBrusk on the Bruins’ second line.

Krejci’s return means Anders Bjork is expected to be a healthy scratch.

While Krejci is returning to the ice Saturday, defenseman Adam McQuaid still is out as he continues to work his way back from a broken right fibula.

These two teams squared off Wednesday at TD Garden, a 5-1 win for the Bruins that saw Riley Nash score two goals and add an assist. David Backes also notched a goal and an assist in the win.

Tuukka Rask is expected to get the start in net for the Bruins after giving way to Anton Khudobin against the Capitals on Thursday.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s Bruins-Senators game:

BOSTON BRUINS (20-10-6)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ryan Spooner

Danton Heinen — Riley Nash — David Backes

Tim Schaller – Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (12-16-8)

Ryan Dzingel — Matt Duchene — Bobby Ryan

Tom Pyatt — Derick Brassard — Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman — Filip Chlapik — Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Nick Paul — Nate Thompson — Alex Burrows

Johnny Oduya — Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf — Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur — Thomas Chabot

Mike Condon

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images