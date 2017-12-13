Between The Tackles: Patriots Facing Rare Must-Win Game In Regular Season

By losing Monday night to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots now are facing a must-win game Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots must beat the Steelers to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If the Patriots lose Week 15 and still win out, and if the Steelers lost their last two games of the season, the two teams would finish 12-4, and Pittsburgh would own the tiebreaker.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also could leapfrog the Patriots for the No. 2 seed if the Patriots lose, so the Patriots are facing one of the most important regular-season games in franchise history.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the Patriots’ upcoming matchup with the Steelers, their loss to the Dolphins, the recent flurry of transactions and how Brandin Cooks has performed in his first 13 games in New England in this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast.

