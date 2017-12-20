Between The Tackles: Why Bill Belichick-Alex Guerrero Rift Is Overblown

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal trainer, reportedly are not getting along these days, but does it matter?

If the Patriots didn’t send backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline, then it definitely would have. We’d all be pondering if the Patriots would trade Brady rather than Garoppolo this offseason.

But even if the rift between Belichick and Guerrero has drawn a wedge between Belichick and Brady, there’s not much that can happen at this point. Would Belichick leave the Patriots? Unlikely. Would Belichick trade Brady without a successor in place? Even more unlikely.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed the reported beef between Belichick and Guerrero on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. They also talked about the Patriots’ Week 14 comeback win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England’s upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images