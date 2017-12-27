Between The Tackles: Why James Harrison Elicits Wait-And-See Approach

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t very talkative Wednesday when asked about recent signee James Harrison.

Belichick’s message boiled down to “we’ll see how it goes.” Why? Because the Patriots probably truly don’t know what Harrison has left in the tank or how he can help the team. Belichick doesn’t want to wax poetic about Harrison if he just winds up being the 2017 version of 2015’s Steven Jackson.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava discussed how Harrison might help the Patriots in Week 17 and into the playoffs on this week’s edition of the “Between The Tackles” podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images