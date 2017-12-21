Bill Belichick Breaks Down Film Of Patriots’ Interception On Fake Spike

One of the many perks of a New England Patriots win is the weekly “Belichick Breakdown” on Patriots.com.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down film of key plays the Wednesday after every win. This week, following the Patriots’ 27-24 Week 15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showcased a kickoff, a third-down defensive stop, two Rob Gronkowski receptions, Dion Lewis’ touchdown run and the Steelers’ fake spike interception.

Belichick specifically praised defensive tackle Adam Butler and defensive end Trey Flowers for disrupting the play. He also noted how the Patriots were tipped off that a fake spike could be coming.

