Bill Belichick Notes Son’s Safety Group Has Been Strength Of Patriots

After four seasons as a low-level coaching assistant, Steve Belichick finally was promoted to New England Patriots safeties coach last season.

The group didn’t seem any worse for wear as Brian Flores moved from coaching safeties to linebackers as the Patriots won Super Bowl LI with strong play from Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Patrick Chung. Head coach Bill Belichick noted Tuesday the group is playing well again this season while he gets to spend more time with his son.

“I mean, it’s great,” Belichick said on a conference call with the media. “It’s great. It’s great to be able to have him here every day. I think he’s done a good job with the group. Those guys are good players. They’re some of our best players with the five guys that we have at that position. There’s been a lot of continuity there. It’s unfortunate that we lost Nate (Ebner), but they’ve all been productive. They all are strong players both in the kicking game and defensively. It’s been a strength of our team.”

Belichick has two sons on the coaching staff this season. Brian Belichick, his youngest child, was moved from scouting assistant to coaching assistant over the offseason.

