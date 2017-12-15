Bill Belichick Reveals Unique Trait Kenny Britt Brings To Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wasn’t exactly in the mood to expound on the New England Patriots’ decision to sign veteran receiver Kenny Britt during his news conference Friday.

“He’s been a productive player in this league,” Belichick said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

He added, “It’s only been a couple days. We’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick would admit that Britt adds a different dimension to the Patriots’ undersized receiving corps.

“Bigger than anybody we have, yeah,” Belichick said.

Britt is 6-foot-3, 223 pounds while Danny Amendola, Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett all are under 6 feet. Chris Hogan, the Patriots’ previous biggest receiver, is 6-foot-1, 210 pounds.

The Patriots lacked size at receiver while Hogan was out with a shoulder injury earlier this season. Hogan returned in Week 14 but only managed one catch for 1 yard against the Miami Dolphins.

