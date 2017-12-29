Bill Belichick To Coach Giants In 2018? NFL Insider Makes Bold Prediction

Bill Belichick has created a dynasty in New England, but could Hoodie be leaving the Patriots after the 2018 season?

While it’s certainly unlikely, one NFL Insider boldly predicted that Belichick will be wearing the headset for another franchise come 2018 — the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Mike Sando released 26 bold predictions for next season Thursday, and while Patriots fans will love what he has to say about Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo, they probably won’t be thrilled with his prediction for New England’s coaching staff.

First of all, Sando predicts that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Nick Caserio will bolt New England for new teams, believing it’s better to leave the kingdom before Brady falls off the table.

And as for Belichick, Sando throws out the idea that Belichick, not McDaniels and Caserio, will be the one to leave the Patriots first.

Here’s his reason:

“Prediction No. 18 had Caserio and McDaniels bailing from New England before the kingdom fell,” Sando writes. “This prediction flips the script. Belichick becomes the first to leave, allowing the Patriots to continue with Caserio and McDaniels in charge. Belichick gets a new challenge with an organization that remains fond of him from his days as an assistant. The Giants get a coach uniquely equipped to handle whatever might come his way.”

While that is bold, it’s also highly unlikely that Belichick will leave before Brady, as the two appear destined to exit the dynasty they created together. As Sando notes, if Belichick takes another job it likely will come after Brady retires not before.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images