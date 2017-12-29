Bill Nye Can’t Fathom ‘Thoughtful’ Kyrie Irving’s Flat-Earth Beliefs

Bill Nye admires Kyrie Irving, which apparently is why it’s so painful for the famous scientist to hear the Boston Celtics guard espouse his flat-earth beliefs.

Lauding Irving as a “thoughtful” person for the way he obviously studies and thinks about the game of basketball, Nye voiced frustration in an interview this week at Irving’s stated opinion — joking or not — that the Earth is not spherical.

These are “influential, you would think thoughtful, people who think,” Nye told Complex. “They think about basketball defense, complicated business. … They get to the court early and they dribble the ball to see which parts of the court are kind of dead compared to the lively parts from somebody who spilled a soft drink five years ago that didn’t get wiped up fast enough.

“Yes, they think about that. Yet they’re somehow able to look at pictures of the Earth from space, they’re somehow able to accept weather forecasting from satellites, they’re able to listen to CNN from the other side of the world bounced off space craft, and yet conclude, since they’re not able to see Florida from Manhattan, that the world must be flat.

“It’s just weird.”

Check out the full interview below, with the portion about Irving beginning around the two-minute mark.

Not to split hairs, but only some of the stuff Nye mentions has ever been said by Irving himself, while some of it is different flat-Earth nonsense that Irving has never actually stated. And Irving has said that he doesn’t believe any images of Earth are real, so that kind of answers the “they’re somehow able to look at pictures of the Earth from space” part of Nye’s rant.

Anyway, facts are facts. The Earth is round, Christmas is a holiday, and Irving is a really good basketball player. Have a nice day.

H/t Uproxx

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images