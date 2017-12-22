Bill Walton Hilariously Tries To Tell Kyrie Irving ‘The Earth Is Round’

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bill Walton did his best to educate Kyrie Irving, but in the end, the Hall of Famer wasn’t able to deliver the lesson he intended.

We’re sure you’ve heard that the Boston Celtics star point guard believes the Earth is flat. He’s even laid out an outlandish reason for why he belongs to the flat-Earth club.

Well, Walton wasn’t about to let Irving wander astray, so he tried to convince the 25-year-old that the Earth is indeed round during the ESPN telecast of Arizona-Connecticut on Thursday.

He even came equipped with a mini-globe.

Unfortunately, Walton got a little sidetracked, as he does, by talking about the winter solstice.

Take a listen:

Bill Walton wants Kyrie Irving to know the earth is flat, explains the winter solstice pic.twitter.com/KyM4q41x2s — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 22, 2017

“Kyrie, the Earth is round,” Walton said. “The winter solstice — the shortest day and the longest night in the hemisphere that it’s happening for, because right now, they’re having the summer solstice in the southern hemisphere.”

Nice try, Bill.

It’s doubtful that Irving heard Walton’s tangent anyways, as the star was busy giving a hot take about Christmas after Boston’s loss to the New York Knicks.

Peak Bill Walton is an absolute treasure, even if his career as a science professor isn’t going to get off the ground.