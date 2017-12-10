NFL

Bills Fan Chugs Beer, Dives Through Barbecue In Insane Pregame Stunt

by on Sun, Dec 10, 2017 at 5:02PM
Buffalo Bills fans continue to outdo themselves.

We’ve seen the Bills Mafia do some outrageous things this season. From jumping onto flaming tables to piledriving a significant other through a table, it’s always a special collection of idiotic out in western New York.

This never was more apparent than before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The game was played in a snowstorm, which led to some interesting antics during the game, and things got really interesting in the parking lot.

A Bills fan, who apparently wanted one up every other Bills fan, elected to chug a beer while standing on the roof of his car, and then jump onto a lit barbecue.

You have to see it to believe it.

Luckily the fan had a host of his cohorts there to make sure he wasn’t engulfed in flames.

LeSean McCoy scored a touchdown in overtime to keep the Bills’ playoff chances alive, so we expect some more insane (stupid) antics from the Buffalo faithful in the coming weeks.

