Bills Fan Chugs Beer, Dives Through Barbecue In Insane Pregame Stunt

Buffalo Bills fans continue to outdo themselves.

We’ve seen the Bills Mafia do some outrageous things this season. From jumping onto flaming tables to piledriving a significant other through a table, it’s always a special collection of idiotic out in western New York.

This never was more apparent than before Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The game was played in a snowstorm, which led to some interesting antics during the game, and things got really interesting in the parking lot.

A Bills fan, who apparently wanted one up every other Bills fan, elected to chug a beer while standing on the roof of his car, and then jump onto a lit barbecue.

You have to see it to believe it.

Bills fans kept crashing through tables until they felt nothing. Now they have to dive into lit grills to feel alive pic.twitter.com/ax1MQD124l — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 10, 2017

Luckily the fan had a host of his cohorts there to make sure he wasn’t engulfed in flames.

LeSean McCoy scored a touchdown in overtime to keep the Bills’ playoff chances alive, so we expect some more insane (stupid) antics from the Buffalo faithful in the coming weeks.