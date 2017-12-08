Bills Offer Free Tickets To Fans Who Shovel Snow At New Era Field

Buffalo Bills fans can work their way to live football.

The NFL team is offering fans free tickets to a home game if they help shovel snow from the turf this weekend at New Era Field. Buffalo, N.Y., is expecting temperatures in the low 30s with a 60 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday, so the team’s public relations staff made the free-ticket offer Friday on Twitter.

THe Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a Week 14 game.

Having attracted 411,776 paying customers to their home games in 2017, the Bills should have no problem luring enough volunteers to snow-removal staff to ensure Sunday’s game happens without a hitch.

That is, unless fans shovel deep enough to make a mess with those rubber pellets on their artificial turf … again.

