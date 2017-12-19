Blue Jackets’ Sergei Bobrovsky Has Emerged As Early Vezina Trophy Candidate

The Boston Bruins will have their work cut out for them Monday night at TD Garden.

Not only will they be matched up with a strong opponent in the Blue Jackets, the B’s also will face the tall task of facing Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Through the first quarter-plus of the 2017-18 campaign, Bobrovsky has emerged as one of the top Vezina Trophy candidates. The 29-year-old currently ranks in the top 10 of the league in wins, goals against average, save percentage and total saves.

For a full breakdown of Bobrovsky’s strong start to the season, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images