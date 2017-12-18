Bobby Wagner Calls Out Teammate Earl Thomas After Seahawks’ Loss To Rams

Things are going from bad to worse for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle was obliterated 42-7 Sunday in a crucial Week 15 clash with the Los Angeles Rams, and afterward, the Seahawks started to turn on each other.

Safety Earl Thomas was asked about teammate Bobby Wagner playing with a bum hamstring, and he didn’t exactly give a glowing endorsement.

Earl Thomas doesn't think All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner should have played with bad hamstring for #Seahawks in blowout loss to Rams. "The backups would have done just as good." @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/svmgAOE3D5 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 18, 2017

Well, Wagner didn’t appreciate that, as he fired back at his teammate on Twitter.

Bobby Wagner's initial response, soon deleted, to Earl Thomas' opinion Wagner should not have played with his injured hamstring for #Seahawks in today's blowout loss to Rams pic.twitter.com/emiCl9PnVa — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 18, 2017

Yikes.

This has to say a lot about the current state of the Seahawks’ locker room, as Seattle currently sits at 8-6 and is on the outside of the NFC playoff picture with two weeks to play.

With the Legion of Boom bruised and battered, the Seahawks are beginning to crumble, and we imagine there will be more fireworks if they suffer another critical loss.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images