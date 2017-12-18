Boston Bruins Foundation Announces Festival Of Trees Fundraiser

The Boston Bruins Foundation is holding its first annual Festival of Trees fundraiser online and during three upcoming Bruins home games at the foundation table in Loge 4, section 4.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on and purchase raffle tickets for mini Christmas trees, which will be decorated by select Bruins players’ wives, girlfriends and families.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on select trees online. All online bidding currently is open. The bidding for the David Backes, David Krejci, and Brad Marchand trees will close on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. The bidding for the Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, and Charlie McAvoy trees will close on Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 23, the David Pastrnak and Tuukka Rask trees will be auctioned off in-game only.

The Noel Acciari, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid trees will be raffled off in-game and will not be available online.

All proceeds will benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation. To bid online, please visit bruinsauctions.org or download the Boston Bruins Foundations App to place your bid.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images