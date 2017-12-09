Boston College Fans Storm Court In Darkness After Upset Win Over Duke

Unranked Boston College upset No. 1 Duke 89-84 in Boston on Saturday.

That’s not the funniest thing that happened at Conte Forum, however.

After the final buzzer, ecstatic BC fans unsurprisingly stormed the court. And as the stampede commenced, the lights suddenly went out in the arena — like, total darkness.

Check this out:

Party!

As fun as this looks, the reality is that this type of mishap could lead to serious injury and security concerns.

As for the actual game, the big shot came with 1:17 left, as BC guard Jerome Robinson drained a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 81-79.

JEROME ROBINSON GIVES BOSTON COLLEGE THE LEAD!!!!!! (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/wQvewyVCpu — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) December 9, 2017

Huge.

With the win, BC improved to 7-3 on the season while Duke dropped to 11-1. The Eagles haven’t appeared in the AP Top-25 since the 2008-09 season, but that streak looks primed to come to an end.

xx

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images