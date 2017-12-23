Brad Marchand Caps Beautiful Sequence With Power-Play Goal For Bruins

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday thanks to one of the prettiest sequences of the season.

During a 5-on-3 power play in the first period at TD Garden, the Bruins set up comfortably in the offensive zone — and got to work. After a few tape-to-tape passes, the puck eventually landed on David Backes’ stick, who fed it back-door to Brad Marchand.

The Bruins’ leading goal scorer buried the puck to give his team an early lead.

To see the breakdown of Marchand’s goal, watch the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images