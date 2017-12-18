Brad Marchand Continues To Shine For Bruins Since Return From Injury

Brad Marchand picked up right where he left off upon returning from injury.

The Boston Bruins winger, who missed six games with an undisclosed ailment, has been a force to be reckoned with since returning to game action Nov. 29. Marchand currently owns an eight-game point streak and has tallied 12 total points over that span.

For a breakdown of Marchand’s recent surge, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Webster Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images