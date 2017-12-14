Brad Stevens’ Brutal Dad Joke Will Make Celtics Fans Cringe In Horror

Brad Stevens is pretty good at this basketball coaching thing.

But his comedy routine? Well…

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, playing without his protective eyewear, scored 26 points in the Celts’ 124-118 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. After the game, head coach Stevens was asked about the role Brown’s optometrist played in getting the sophomore guard’s situation under control. That’s when he offered up this cringe-worthy gem:

And the dad joke of the night goes to….🏆#DadStevens #NBCSBostonDadJokes pic.twitter.com/7UqGinZ1Pv — Celtics on NBCSB (@NBCSCeltics) December 14, 2017

Yeah, stick to your day job, Brad.

Stevens is a father of two, so we shouldn’t be surprised to see this type of dad humor. In any event, the Celtics head coach has led his team to the NBA’s second best record this season, so he can crack all the lame jokes he wants.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images