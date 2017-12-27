Brad Stevens Offers Honest Take On Celtics’ Front-Loaded Schedule

Off days have been a rarity for the Boston Celtics.

Entering Tuesday, the Celtics have played in an NBA-leading 37 games, three more than any other team in the league. The C’s still have managed to get off to a strong 27-10 start, but a recent skid of three losses in their last four games has many believing that Boston simply is overworked.

Not Brad Stevens, though.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Mannix, the Celtics coach shut down the idea that his team’s sluggish play of late has been due to fatigue.

“Everyone is tired in the league,” coach Brad Stevens said. “Everybody has 82 games. We’ve had plenty of rest.”

As Mannix points out in his column, a special game overseas has caused for Boston’s whacky early schedule. The C’s will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in London on Jan. 11, with the contest being bookended by four days off. Though a good portion of those eight days will be travel, Boston definitely could use the time off.

The Celtics will look to get back in the win column Wednesday night when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images