Brad Stevens Recognized With Honor For Celtics’ Very Impressive Start

In what can only be described as a no-brainer, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month on Friday for games played in October and November.

The Celtics improved to 19-4 with a 108-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night at TD Garden. Boston’s 14-2 record in November tied for the team’s most wins in the month in franchise history (14-2, 2008-09).

The Celtics’ impressive start, of course, was highlighted by a 16-game winning streak that spanned from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20. Boston entered Friday with the best record in the NBA.

This marks the third time in Stevens’ four seasons with the Celtics that he’s been named Coach of the Month. He’s joined this time around by Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, who was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for guiding his team to a 17-4 record.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images