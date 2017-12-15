Braden Holtby Makes Big Save On David Krejci’s Slap Shot To Preserve Lead

The Boston Bruins were again unable to earn a win over Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby in their 5-3 loss at TD Garden Thursday night.

Holtby had an outstanding game, stopping 34 shots and grabbing his 17th win of the season while the Caps earned their 11th straight win at the Garden. And with the Bruins trailing by one goal in the second period, Holtby turned away a slap shot from David Krejci that was headed for the top shelf.

To see Holtby’s great save, watch the DCU Save Of The Day video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images.