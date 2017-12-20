New England Patriots

Brandin Cooks Has ‘Bigger Goals’ Than Pro Bowl, Despite Cryptic Tweet

by on Wed, Dec 20, 2017 at 5:41PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2017 NFL Pro Bowl team was announced Wednesday night. New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted out the “huffing with anger face” emoji 19 minutes later.

Was the tweet related to the Pro Bowl? Cooks does have 58 catches for 984 yards with six touchdowns on the season. That’s 4 more yards, but nine fewer catches and two fewer touchdowns, than Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, who did earn the honor.

“Who we got this week? (Buffalo Bills.) There we go,” Cooks said. “We’ve got bigger goals than that.”

So, what was the emoji all about?

“The emoji? I’m always on Twitter,” Cooks said. “So, if you’re gonna do that, then you might as well go back to my other tweets and start asking me about those, as well.”

We’ll get right on that.

