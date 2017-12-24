Broncos Players Ignore Brock Osweiler During Huge Sideline Tirade

It’s been a rough season for the Denver Broncos, and Brock Osweiler apparently has just about had it.

Unfortunately for the Broncos quarterback, though, none of his teammates seem to care.

During Denver’s 27-11 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Osweiler threw a massive tantrum on the Broncos’ sideline. But much to Osweiler’s dismay, none of his fellow Broncos paid attention to his kicking and screaming.

Take a look:

#Broncos QB Brock Osweiler is yelling at his teammates on the sidelines and no one cares about him pic.twitter.com/uMNGM37BO1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017

Poor Brock.

“The Heist” as he’s been affectionately called, went 22-for-38 for 193 yards and one interception, and he might be looking for other employment in 2018.

But at least Osweiler showed he cares enough to scream about loss No. 10 for the Broncos. That has to count for something, right?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images