Browns Fire VP Sashi Brown, Will Keep Hue Jackson Amid Tumultuous Rebuild

The NFL season is nearing a close, which only can mean one thing: It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to fire someone.

The Browns fired executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown on Thursday, ending his two-year tenure as head of Cleveland’s personnel department that began in January 2016. That was the only firing Jimmy Haslam administered Thursday, though, as the Browns’ owner announced Hue Jackson will remain the team’s coach in 2018.

Cleveland will begin its search for a new general manager immediately, and ex-Kansas City Chiefs GM Ken Dorsey is a leading candidate, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini. The Browns’ next GM will be its ninth since the franchise moved to Cleveland in 1999, the most in the NFL in that span.

The Browns were a shockingly bad 1-27 with Brown running the personnel department, but the Boston native and Harvard Law School graduate was able to stockpile some serious assets during his brief tenure that will leave a nice present for his successor.

The Browns will have up to 6 extra picks in the 2018 NFL Draft and they currently have nearly $59M in available cap space, most in the NFL according to Roster Management System. https://t.co/yhMaBGJfhl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2017

Then again, Brown’s asset hoarding came at a costly expense: Cleveland traded away the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, which the Philadelphia Eagles used to select current MVP candidate Carson Wentz. There also were rumors Brown sabotaged the team’s failed trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for quarterback AJ McCarron before NFL trade deadline, so perhaps Haslam thought it was time to start with (another) clean slate.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images