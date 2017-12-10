Browns’ Josh Gordon Reminding Everyone He’s One Of NFL’s Best Receivers

Someone forgot to tell Josh Gordon he missed nearly three years in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver made his triumphant return to the league in Week 13 with a four-catch, 85-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. And he picked up where he left off during the the first quarter in the Browns’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Here’s Gordon splitting the Packers’ defense for a 38-yard gain:

And here is snagging an 18-yard touchdown, his first trip to the end zone since 2013:

Welcome back to the end zone, Josh Gordon! #GBvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VZnfs58864 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 10, 2017

This guy is too good.

Here are his highlights from last week’s game against the Bolts:

ICYMI: For the first time in 3 years, Josh Gordon returned to the NFL field. Watch his highlights vs. Chargers now!#ClevelandBrowns #NFL #JoshGordon pic.twitter.com/TaRYJ0hasl — RichInFacts (@RichInFacts) December 4, 2017

Say what you want about Gordon’s off-field issues, but there’s no denying his ridiculous talent.

Furthermore, his successful return to the league has been like a gift from the heavens for legions of fantasy football players.

