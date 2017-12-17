Bruins Overtime Live

Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Self-Inflicted Wounds In Loss To Rangers

by on Sat, Dec 16, 2017 at 9:43PM
If one looked at the stats for the Boston Bruins’ game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, it would appear the B’s outplayed their Original Six rival at TD Garden.

But sometimes stats lie.

While the Bruins outshot the Rangers  35-28, Boston had 22 giveaways and six penalties, the last of which cost them the game in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy noted his team had good stretches Saturday, but their self-inflicted wounds cost them a shot at the win.

