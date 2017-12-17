Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ Self-Inflicted Wounds In Loss To Rangers

If one looked at the stats for the Boston Bruins’ game against the New York Rangers on Saturday, it would appear the B’s outplayed their Original Six rival at TD Garden.

But sometimes stats lie.

While the Bruins outshot the Rangers 35-28, Boston had 22 giveaways and six penalties, the last of which cost them the game in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy noted his team had good stretches Saturday, but their self-inflicted wounds cost them a shot at the win.

To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images