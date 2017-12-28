Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Effort From Bruins’ Defensemen In Win Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins’ defensive trio of Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo, and Matt Grzelcyk were key contributors to the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

It all started with Miller putting the Bruins on the board early in the first period when he ripped a shot past Ottawa netminder Craig Anderson.

Coach Bruce Cassidy was happy with the layers that the Bruins showed tonight, as Miller, Carlo and Grzelcyk played both ends of the ice well, which aided the B’s impressive offensive performance.

