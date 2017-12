Injuries have plagued the Boston Bruins all season, but players are returning to the ice healthy with each passing day.

Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron and Noel Accari each had a maintenance day Friday, but should all be available Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images