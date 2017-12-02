Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Praises Tuukka Rask’s Effort In Win Over Flyers

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a lot to be happy about after his team’s 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Boston picked up its sixth win in seven games, and much-maligned goalie Tuukka Rask picked up his second straight win. Cassidy had significant praise for Rask after the game, as the veteran netminder appears to be coming out of his season-long funk.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images