Bruins’ David Backes Credits Riley Nash, Danton Heinen For His Recent Play

David Backes is starting to find his form for the Boston Bruins.

The veteran winger began the season on the shelf as he was battling diverticulitis, and he eventually had to have surgery to remove part of his colon.

But Backes has been playing well of late, as he continues to get his leg underneath him. He has notched six points in his last three games, including two goals in Boston’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Backes, however, gave all the credit to his linemates, Riley Nash and Danton Heinen, for his recent success on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.