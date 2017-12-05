Bruins’ Defense Creating Offensive Opportunities Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins need all hands on deck Monday against the Nashville Predators, and the B’s defense certainly did its part during the first period.

Boston’s defense was aggressive early at Bridgestone Arena which led to multiple offensive chances for the Bruins.

The B’s, however, were unable to capitalize on the offensive opportunities in the first frame as the Predators led 2-0 after one period.

For a breakdown of Bruins’ first-period performance, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images