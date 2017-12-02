Bruins Face Claude Giroux, One Of NHL’s Top Lines In Matchup With Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are struggling mightily, but they still boast one of the best lines in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins will square off with Philly at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, and if the B’s want to get their sixth win in seven games, they’ll need to control the Flyers’ loaded top line.

Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier all have at least 26 points this season, and all are capable of scoring at any moment.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe talk about Philly’s talented group, watch the above video from “Bruins Face-off Live,” presented by Echostor.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images