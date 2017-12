The Boston Bruins earned their second win in as many days on Tuesday, and they have goalie Anton Khudobin to thank.

Khudobin earned his seventh win of the season, and first shutout since the 2015-16 season after a 36-save performance in a 3-0 victory over the Sabres in Buffalo.

To see one of Khudobin’s great saves, watch the “DCU Save Of The Day” video above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images