Tuukka Rask was solid in the Boston Bruins’ 7-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at TD Garden.

The B’s goalie made 16 saves on 18 shots to pick up his fourth win in his last five games.

Check out his best save of the night in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images