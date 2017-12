Tuukka Rask has received a lot of criticism this season, but he’s been rounding into form of late.

The Boston Bruins netminder has now won three straight games for the first time all season after stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced in a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images