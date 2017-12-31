Bruins’ Improved Power Play Leads To Early Goal Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins have been working on improving their power play, and it’s beginning to pay off.

Boston went on the man advantage during the first period against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday when Derick Brassard was sent to the sin bin for slashing, and it didn’t take long for them to capitalize.

The Bruins used crisp puck movement to get two one-timers, with the second one finding the back of the net, courtesy of Ryan Spooner.

The Bruins executed their power play

